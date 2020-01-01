Pregnant Chrissy Teigen 'freaks out' whenever she can't feel her baby kicking

Chrissy Teigen has confessed that she "freaks out" and suffers "anxiety" whenever she can't feel her baby kicking.

The model is expecting another child with husband John Legend, but the Bring The Funny host admitted that she worries whenever she's in pain or can't feel her baby kicking.

Alongside a sweet video shared to Instagram on Monday, showing her daughter Luna helping out with a sonogram, Chrissy wrote: "Before I’m able to start feeling the kicks, the anxiety gets the best of me and any little bits of spotting or pain freak me ouuuuuut."

She continued: "One day I swear I’ll buy one of these machines but by then I’ll be all done with having monsters," before assuring fans that, "all is well", and tagging her two doctors.

In the accompanying clip, Chrissy's firstborn child helps guide the doctor's hand over her mum's tummy and is excited when the foetus appears in view on the monitor.

Chrissy smiles happily as she looked between the monitor and her daughter.

The Bring The Funny star has been open with fans about her pregnancy and made headlines last month after her incessant cravings for sour candy damaged her tongue.

The baby will be Chrissy's third. Along with four-year-old Luna, she also welcomed son Miles in 2017 with Legend, whom she married in 2013.