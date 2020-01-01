Jason Momoa backs Ray Fisher amid Warner Bros. Justice League disagreement

Jason Momoa has weighed in on the side of fellow Justice League castmember Ray Fisher as the actor pursues his grievances with Warner Bros. over director Joss Whedon's allegedly abusive behaviour.

Momoa has come out in Fisher's support amid the ongoing discord, posting "IStandWithRayFisher" to his Instagram stories on Tuesday. Fisher promptly reposted the Aquaman star's sentiment.

The dispute began back in July when Fisher took to Twitter with accusations Whedon of being unprofessional on the set of the superhero film and suggesting that producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg encouraged him to be so.

"Joss Wheadon's (sic) on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable," raged Fisher.

"He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment," he added.

Warner Bros. launched an investigation into potential misconduct as a result of Fisher's pressure. However, last week Fisher reported on Twitter that he took a phone call from "the President of DC Films," claiming the top-level exec tried to dissuade him from pursuing Geoff Johns at the cost of Whedon and Berg.

“So you can better understand how deep this goes: After speaking out about Justice League, I received a phone call from the President of DC Films wherein he attempted to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus in hopes that I would relent on Geoff Johns. I will not,” Fisher vowed.

The studio then retaliated by released a statement saying that Fisher was being uncooperative with their efforts to get to the bottom of the matter.

Fisher defended himself against the counter-accusations, asserting that he cut the meeting short because he needed to consult with his team.