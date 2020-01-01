NEWS Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King, Alfre Woodard staged Golden Girls reading Newsdesk Share with :





Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King, Alfre Woodard, and Sanaa Lathan gave beloved sitcom The Golden Girls a virtual makeover on Tuesday.



The stars took part in a reading of an episode to kick off the Zoom Where It Happens series, a new initiative from bosses at the conferencing platform.



The news was revealed with the release of a photoshopped image featuring the actresses alongside the original cast of the show, Betty White, Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty, and Rue McClanahan.



Directed by The Old Guard filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood, the online gathering happened on Tuesday evening and funds raised are going to the civil rights organisation Color of Change.



The original show ran from 1985 to 1992 and won four Golden Globes and multiple Emmy wins.