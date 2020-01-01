NEWS Tom Hanks back in Australia after Covid-19 battle Newsdesk Share with :





Tom Hanks has returned to Australia to resume filming his new Elvis Presley biopic after he tested positive for Covid-19 Down Under in March.



The Oscar winner and his wife, Rita Wilson, were among the first celebrities to fall ill and announce a coronavirus diagnosis, while preparing for his role as Elvis' manager Colonel Tom Parker in director Baz Luhrmann's film.



The couple quarantined in Queensland before it was deemed safe enough for them to return to the U.S. and now Hanks is back.



He was spotted arriving at Coolangatta Airport, where he met with health officials, on Tuesday.



Filming on the Elvis biopic, starring Austin Butler as The King, Rufus Sewell, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Olivia DeJonge, is set to resume later this month.



It follows news in June that Luhrmann was in advanced discussions with Australian government officials about a restart date to get the project going again.