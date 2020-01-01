Drew Barrymore's talk show debut to feature 50 First Dates and Charlie's Angels reunions

Drew Barrymore will kick off her new talk show with cast reunions for 50 First Dates and Charlie's Angels.

The actress will premiere The Drew Barrymore Show in the U.S. on Monday and she'll be joined by her Charlie’s Angels co-stars Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu, as well as Adam Sandler, who she shared the screen with in 50 First Dates, The Wedding Singer and Blended.

Rounding out the star-studded first-week line-up of guests will be Reese Witherspoon, Billy Eichner, Jane Fonda, Gabrielle Union, Christian Siriano, Charlize Theron, Tyra Banks, and Billy Porter.

Those looking for an early glimpse of the show can check out The Making of The Drew Barrymore Show, which debuted online on Tuesday and takes viewers behind the scenes of the series.

"OUR STORY! THE MAKING OF the @drewbarrymoreshow told with my long time collaborator @22twentytwo22 Omar Lagda

I am so excited to share this with you," Drew wrote on Instagram. "I wanted to explain what this last year was. I wanted to be intimate and reveal this life changing year, and to try and find our voice. I truly believed we would not get here. And you will understand why as well if you watch. And I understood that. But how we convinced ourselves to keep working knowing it might never be, was an odd and beautiful liberating way to set the rule book on fire. So let me peel back the curtain! And try to bridge digital and broadcast, in this 4 part series. A mini documentary if you will. Made by us who work on this show!

"I wanted to share this journey, we are so privileged to be on with you."