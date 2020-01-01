Sacha Baron Cohen has secretly filmed Borat sequel - report

Sacha Baron Cohen has reportedly shot a Borat sequel in secret and has already screened it for members of the film industry.

The British actor remains best known globally for playing the Kazakh TV personality in 2006 movie Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, and he was spotted shooting footage as the character in Los Angeles last month.

Now, Collider reports that Cohen has reprised the role for a new movie, which has already been filmed and screened for "select few industry types".

According to the publication, Borat is no longer a little-known reporter and has become something of a celebrity, so he has go to "undercover" to interview people, but further plot details are unknown at this stage.

It's unclear whether Larry Charles, who directed the original, or Jay Roach, who produced it with Cohen, are involved with the second outing. Some insiders believe it will be released before the U.S. election in November in a bid to reach younger voters.

Cohen, who is also known for characters such as Ali G, Bruno, and The Dictator, has been hitting headlines recently thanks to some public pranks, but it is unclear if these are connected to the Borat sequel or his series Who Is America?

One prank included crashing a far-right rally in Washington dressed in overalls and a fake beard and convincing the crowd to sing a racist song with him as well as storming into an interview being conducted with former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani wearing a pink bikini.

At the end of August, a video went viral on TikTok of Cohen dressed in character as Borat speeding down the highway in a car attached to a van, which had two men filming him out the back of it.

Borat was a box office success, taking more than $260 million (£200 million) worldwide, and Cohen went on to win a Golden Globe for the role.