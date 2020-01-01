Night at the Museum stars coming alive for virtual fundraiser

Ben Stiller is reuniting with some of his Night at the Museum co-stars for a virtual fundraiser.

The comedy actor will be joined by Owen Wilson, Hank Azaria, Carla Gugino, and Steve Coogan on Thursday night for the 200th episode of ongoing web series Stars in the House, which benefits The Actors Fund charity, supporting arts industry professionals who are struggling financially amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The livestreamed get-together will also feature surprise guests, while hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley will invite viewers to pose questions to the cast, 14 years after they first hit the big screen together in the original 2006 release, in which Stiller portrayed a security guard at New York's Museum of Natural History, where exhibits come to life at night.

Directed by Shawn Levy, the movie also featured Dick Van Dyke, Paul Rudd, Ricky Gervais, Rami Malek, and the late Robin Williams and Mickey Rooney.

It spawned two sequels: 2009's Battle of the Smithsonian, and 2014's Secret of the Tomb.

Stiller previously appeared on Stars in the House in July to share family memories about his late father, famed comedian Jerry Stiller, following his death in May, aged 92.