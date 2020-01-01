Amy Schumer diagnosed with Lyme disease

Amy Schumer is the latest star to reveal she is battling Lyme disease.

The Trainwreck actress opened up about the tick-borne illness on Instagram on Tuesday, telling followers she has "maybe had it for years".

She then asked for advice from other sufferers.

"Anyone get LYME this summer? I got it and I'm on doxycycline... I also want to say that I feel good and I'm excited to get rid of it," she posted, before checking she could still drink wine while taking the antibiotic, revealing she has been told "to stay out of the sun".

Amy is also taking a herbal treatment to beat Lyme disease.

She joins a string of stars battling the condition - Justin Bieber opened up about his diagnosis earlier this year and, last month, long-time sufferer Bella Hadid took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she is plagued by Lyme disease symptoms every day and confessed feeling bad has become her new norm.

The catwalk star shared a graphic about the condition from author Joudie Kalla, which featured a list of symptoms, including headaches, insomnia, anxiety, and joint pain and explained she has been deals with symptoms daily.

"Every day I feel at least 10 of these attributes without fail... since I was probably 14, but more aggressively when I turned 18," the 23-year-old wrote. Bella's brother Anwar Hadid and their mother, Yolanda, have also battled the chronic disease for several years, as have singer Avril Lavigne, Alec Baldwin, Shania Twain, Kelly Osbourne, and Ben Stiller.