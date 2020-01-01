Oscars announce new diversity eligibility rules for Best Picture nominees

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced sweeping new changes to improve diversity among the Best Picture nominees at the Oscars.

The historic move was announced on Tuesday, with officials outlining that to be considered for nomination in the coveted category, a series of new rules will have to be adhered to, in an effort to encourage gender, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity and disability equality on the big screen.

The new changes will come into force in 2024, starting with the 96th Academy Awards.

In order to be nominated for Best Picture, films will have to meet two of the four new standards, Academy bosses said in a statement.

To achieve Standard A, which covers on-screen representation, themes and narratives, the film must either have one lead character from an underrepresented racial or ethnic group; the story must focus on an underrepresented racial group; or at least 30 per cent of secondary roles in the movie must be from two underrepresented groups, including women or people with disabilities.

To achieve Standard B, there must be people from underrepresented racial or ethnic groups employed in creative leadership and crew composition roles, as well as technical roles, or have at least 30 per cent of crew members be from underrepresented groups.

Standard C focuses on paid internship and apprenticeship opportunities for underrepresented groups, and the fourth category includes improving representation in marketing, publicity and distribution teams.

In a joint statement, Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson explained the changes needed to be implemented to force an "essential change" in the industry.

“The aperture must widen to reflect our diverse global population in both the creation of motion pictures and in the audiences who connect with them,” the statement read. “We believe these inclusion standards will be a catalyst for long-lasting, essential change in our industry.”

All other Academy categories will keep their current eligibility requirements.