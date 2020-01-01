Maisie Williams wants to follow in Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart's footsteps

Maisie Williams wants to follow a similar career path to Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

Robert and Kristen shot to international fame with The Twilight Saga. After the vampire romance series came to its conclusion in 2012, they separately decided to go down the independent movie route, earning critical acclaim for their performances in unexpected films, before circling back to blockbusters with Christopher Nolan's Tenet and the 2019 Charlie's Angels reboot, respectively.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Maisie admitted she would like to pursue a similar career trajectory following the end of Game of Thrones.

"I look up to Robert Pattinson, and I look up to Kristen Stewart. I love what they did," the 23-year-old said. "I've really just been trying to understand what she did so well, the decisions she made and how that really affected the longevity of her career. So, yeah, I definitely do look up to the both of them, and yeah, I will be taking notes and following in their footsteps."

Maisie, who filmed her role in X-Men spin-off The New Mutants while she was still on Game of Thrones, further revealed that she has been meeting with indie filmmakers but is aware that the independent scene has changed since Robert and Kristen started exploring that path.

"The industry is very different to what it was when Twilight ended in that television has skyrocketed recently and not as many indie films are being made," she reasoned. "The people who have these really wonderful indie stories have now started stretching them out and making them into TV shows because it’s more likely to get made.

"There are still indie filmmakers, and I have been meeting with a lot of them. But if there are enough indie movies who want to cast me, then yes, you can say that I will be doing indies for a long time."