Lily Allen and David Harbour wed

Singer Lily Allen has reportedly tied the knot with Stranger Things star David Harbour.



Just days after TMZ reported the pair had obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas, the couple apparently wed at a wedding chapel in Sin City - with the ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.



The 35-year-old Not Fair hitmaker and the actor, 45, married at the famed Graceland Wedding Chapel on Monday, reports MailOnline. The mother-of-two is said to have used the name Lily Cooper, which she retained from her first marriage to ex-husband Sam Cooper.



Celebrity impersonator and chapel co-owner Brendan Paul wed Lily and David and has a slew of other celebrity marriages under his belt. A source close to Brendan told U.K. tabloid The Sun: "He cannot comment about it because of privacy but he is really well known as Elvis."



The pair made their red carpet debut during the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in January and have been dating since 2019.