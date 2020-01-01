Jaime King's estranged husband accuses her of emptying joint accounts amid divorce

Jaime King's estranged husband Kyle Newman has accused his ex of cleaning out their joint bank accounts and pushing him out of their family home amid their divorce.

According to court documents filed on 2 September, Newman, 44, alleged that the Hart of Dixie actress, 41, "emptied and closed" the pair's joint bank accounts, "leaving Kyle with minimal access to funds".

Newman has now requested his estranged wife pay for his legal fees, claiming that his role as a stay-at-home father to their two sons - James, six, and Leo, five - makes it hard to pay the $150,000 (£116,000) in costs that he's already incurred.

He also claimed that the White Chicks star "excluded him from the family residence" and has prolonged their legal fight, which has led to more legal fees.

According to the filing, obtained by Us Weekly, the Dungeons & Dragons Art & Arcana author is "without access to the family residence" which contains his personal belongings.

"I continued to be left without the funds necessary to pay for my attorneys, including funds to proceed with preparing and filing requests for support and custody," he alleged.

Newman pointed to King's past substance abuse issues and his role as primary caregiver to their boys in the filing as the main reasons for his need for financial reimbursement.

"Since the children's birth‚ Jaime has rarely been alone with the children," he penned. "I do not recall her ever taking them anywhere by herself- there has always a nanny, godparent‚ someone to supervise and help her."

He continued: "By 2015, it became evident to me that Jaime was not capable of taking care of the children - she simply did not have the faculties or ability to take care of them given her substance abuse issues."

He concluded that King's decision to close their accounts has left him "in financially dire straits".

King filed for divorce from Newman after 13 years of marriage in May and, although the pair allegedly tried to settle the matter beginning in June, a resolution was not reached.