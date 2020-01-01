Denise Richards quits The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Denise Richards will not be returning for a third season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

A representative for the former Bond girl has confirmed Richards won't be back for what will be the 11th season of the Bravo reality show.

Richard's exit comes after two seasons of ongoing drama regarding her sexuality. Brandi Glanville, another star on the show, has persistently claimed she hooked up with Richards during a night out in Santa Barbara, California in April 2019.

Richards has denied the tryst ever occurred and defended her marriage to husband Aaron Phypers.

"I did not have an affair. There's definitely consistency with the subject matter that comes up on this Housewives season, and that's all I'll say," she told the Washington Post back in July before the 10th season aired.

Variety has reported that Richards spent much of her second season refuting the speculation, creating tension which split the show's fandom into "Team Brandi" and "Team Denise".

Richard's departure, which was announced on her and Phypers' second wedding anniversary, will leave fans questioning Garcelle Beauvais' return to the show - as the actress has previously claimed she would only return for season 11 if the Wild Things star came back.

Additionally, Garcelle has just been named the new co-host of U.S. daytime talk show The Real.