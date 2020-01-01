Alec Baldwin welcomes baby boy

Alec Baldwin has become a father for the sixth time.

The Departed star's wife, Hilaria, gave birth to a son on Tuesday.

The latest addition to the couple's family made his debut on his mum's Instagram page. Alongside a photo of the yoga guru cradling the tot with Alec at her bedside in the hospital, Hilaria wrote: "We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn't be happier. Stay tuned for a name."

Alec reposted the same picture, announcing in his caption: "Número Cinco está aqui ... (Para mi, número seis)," which translates from Spanish to: "Number five is here ... for me, number six."

He added: "I love you, Hilaria Baldwin. My karma is your karma. Your karma is mine."

In the comments section, well-wishers expressed their congratulations to the couple, who wed in 2012.

"Congratulations to the entire battalion!!" wrote Alec's brother, Billy Baldwin. "I think Guillermo Eduardo has a fabulous ring to it!!"

The happy news comes after Hilaria suffered two miscarriages in 2019, as she and Alec tried to expand their brood.

The newborn joins the couple's three other sons - Romeo, two, Leonardo, three, and five-year-old Rafael - as well as seven-year-old daughter Carmen.

Alec is also dad to model Ireland Baldwin, his 24-year-old daughter from his marriage to actress Kim Basinger.