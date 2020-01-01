NEWS Lily Allen and David Harbour celebrated wedding with burgers Newsdesk Share with :





Lily Allen and Stranger Things actor David Harbour celebrated their Las Vegas wedding by dining on burgers and fries at a popular fast food joint.



The Smile hitmaker was reported to have tied the knot with Harbour at the famed Graceland Wedding Chapel on Monday, shortly after obtaining a marriage license, and the happy couple confirmed the news by sharing snaps online on Wednesday.



Allen posted a photo of the lovebirds smiling at one another while standing on a sidewalk, with the singer wearing a stylish, cream double-breasted Dior dress and a veil, while her groom opted for a black suit, white shirt, and dark tie.

She captioned it with three red heart emojis and gave fans a close-up look at her wedding manicure, which featured glittery hearts and tiny crystals. The Instagram story also showed off her new wedding ring, an eternity band which perfectly complimented her solitaire diamond engagement ring.



Meanwhile, her new husband joked about the nuptials as he posted a pair of his own pictures - one showing him beaming and carrying his bride in his arms, as they posed outside the wedding venue, with Elvis Presley impersonator and officiant Brendan Paul beside them, and another of the couple feasting on fast food at In-N-Out, along with Lily's two children from her previous marriage to Sam Cooper.



Alongside the images, Harbour quipped: "In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people's princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic."



He added drolly: "Refreshments were served at a small reception following."