NEWS Denis Villeneuve left 'half-satisfied' by David Lynch's Dune





Denis Villeneuve has admitted he hopes his upcoming remake of Dune will address one or two criticisms he had with David Lynch's 1984 version of the same story.



“I’m a big David Lynch fan, he’s the master,” Villeneuve told Empire magazine.



However, the director conceded he found himself not fully impressed with Lynch's adaptation of the classic Frank Herbert sci-fi novel.



“When I saw (Lynch’s) Dune I remember being excited, but his take… there are parts that I love and other elements that I am less comfortable with," he confided.



Commenting that after he finished watching Lynch's Dune, he was left only "half-satisfied", Villeneuve recalled thinking to himself: "'There’s still a movie that needs to be made about that book, just a different sensibility'."



Deadline recently reported that Lynch is no fan of his 1984 work himself, telling the publication: “With Dune, I sold out on that early on, because I didn’t have final cut, and it was a commercial failure, so I died two times with that.”



Villeneuve's Dune will star Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem, and Josh Brolin. The epic feature will be split into two parts, with the first set to hit cinemas in December.