Kirstie Alley blasts Academy's 'disgraceful' Inclusion Standards

Actress Kirstie Alley is less than impressed by the new Inclusion Standards implemented by officials at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Beginning in 2024, the Academy is limiting Best Picture award nominees to those meeting requirements that "encourage equitable representation on and off screen", which include ensuring more staff from the LGBTQ community, as well as people of colour and women fill positions on both film sets and subsequent marketing and distribution work.

The criteria cover on-screen representation, themes and narratives, creative leadership and project team, industry access and opportunities, and audience development. Two of the four must be met for a movie to be eligible.

While the change, which comes as Academy bosses continue actioning their Academy Aperture 2025 pledge to further diversify the organisation following the #OscarsSoWhite scandal in 2015, has been widely praised, Scream Queens star Kirstie took to Twitter to slam the institution.

"This is a disgrace to artists everywhere..." she raged. "Can you imagine telling Picasso what had to be in his f**king paintings."

She added: "You people have lost your minds. Control artists, control individual thought .. OSCAR ORWELL."

In a second post, Kirstie continued to label the new regulations "dictatorial" and "anti-artist", writing: "I've been in the motion picture Academy for 40 years (sic).

"The Academy celebrates freedom of UNBRIDLED artistry expressed through movies. The new RULES to qualify for "best picture" are dictatorial .. anti-artist..Hollywood you're swinging so far left you're bumping into your own ass."