The Walking Dead to end after bumper 11th season

Hit zombie drama The Walking Dead is set to be killed off in 2022 with a bumper 11th season.

The series, based on Robert Kirkman's comic books of the same name, won't be off-air completely - U.S. network officials at AMC have already given a series order to a new spin-off, starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, who will be reprising their respective roles as Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier for an as-yet-untitled show, scheduled to premiere in 2023.

The project will reunite the pair with co-creators Angela Kang and Scott M. Gimple, who have both served as showrunners on The Walking Dead.

The news is sure to be welcomed by fans, who have had to wait to find out the conclusion of the current season 10 of The Walking Dead due to production delays as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. What had originally been planned as the finale is now set to air as a special episode on 4 October, with 10 bonus instalments lined up to air next year.

The 11th and final season, made up of 24 episodes - instead of the usual 16, will then follow, split over two years.

Meanwhile, Gimple, The Walking Dead's chief content officer, is also developing a related anthology series titled, Tales of The Walking Dead, focusing on individual characters' story arcs from the expanded franchise, which already includes the spin-offs Fear the Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

And fans will also have the return of Rick Grimes, played by Andrew Lincoln, to look forward to - he will be starring in a trilogy of feature-length projects written by Gimple.