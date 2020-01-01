Anne Hathaway to star in pandemic heist movie

Anne Hathaway is in talks to star in Doug Liman's new pandemic movie.

The Oscar-winning actress is in final talks to feature in the director's romantic heist comedy Lockdown, with Cillian Murphy also reportedly in negotiations to join the flick, according to Deadline.

The movie, penned by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, will be set against the backdrop of the Covid-19 self-isolation restrictions, and will begin filming at the end of the month.

Liman is currently hashing out the details of his upcoming blockbuster starring Tom Cruise, which will be the first film ever to be shot in space, and while that project will be pricey, his lockdown heist comedy reportedly has a modest budget of under $10 million (£7.6 million).

P.J. van Sandwijk, who is producing the filmmaker's space movie with Cruise, is also serving as producer on Lockdown, alongside Alison Winter.

Knight wrote and directed last year's offbeat comedy thriller Serenity, which starred Hathaway, Matthew McConaughey, Diane Lane, and Jason Clarke.

The mother-of-two is also set to star in the upcoming fantasy comedy The Witches, which will see director Robert Zemeckis adapt Roald Dahl's iconic children's novel for the big screen. Guillermo del Toro has co-wrote the script with the filmmaker, and Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci and Chris Rock are also set to star in the movie, due out in 2021.