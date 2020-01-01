Halle Berry 'got in a few fights' with Bryan Singer while filming X-Men

Halle Berry "got in a few fights" with director Bryan Singer while filming the X-Men movies.

The Oscar-winning actress played mutant superhero Storm in the 2000 blockbuster, and reprised her role, alongside Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, James Marsden and Famke Janssen, for the 2003 sequel.

In a new interview with Variety, Halle confessed the filmmaker was not easy to work with, and she became frustrated and swore at him several times during incidents on set.

"Bryan's not the easiest dude to work with," the 54-year-old explained, noting that Bryan had "struggles", as she acknowledged other actors' experiences with the director.

"I would sometimes be very angry with him. I got into a few fights with him, said a few cuss words out of sheer frustration. When I work, I'm serious about that," she continued. "And when that gets compromised, I get a little nutty. But at the same time, I have a lot of compassion for people who are struggling with whatever they're struggling with, and Bryan struggles."

Halle went on to add that the troubled filmmaker, who has been accused of sexually assaulting minors– allegations he denies, wasn't present on set, echoing similar comments made by Olivia Munn earlier this year, who said Bryan disappeared for days on end while shooting 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse.

"Sometimes, because of whatever he’s struggling with, he just didn't always feel present. He didn't feel there," Halle added. "And we're outside in our little X-Men stage freezing our ass off in Banff, Canada, with sub-zero weather and he's not focusing. And we're freezing. You might get a little mad."

A spokesperson for the filmmaker has yet to comment.