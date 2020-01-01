Drew Barrymore will never marry again

Drew Barrymore has ruled out ever getting married again.

The Charlie's Angels actress revealed to People magazine that despite the fact she's a "hopeless romantic", she has made a vow to not walk down the aisle again after three failed marriages.

"Never, never, never, never... I will never get married again!" she shared. "And I also believe people should not say the word 'never', and I will never, with a capital N-E-V-E-R, never get married.

"It's like I have two options: Cut it, this has not worked, or be Elizabeth Taylor - and I have too many more to go. I never want to be entwined with someone like that again ever. You break up, and you move on. You get divorced, and it's just so different. I love that we are trying to hold on to an institution that (started) when the closest person to you for companionship was a three-day horse ride away and your life span was 30 years."

The actress filed for divorce from her first husband Jeremy Thomas less than two months after they tied the knot in 1994. She was also married to actor Tom Green from 2001 to 2002, and art consultant Will Kopelman from 2012 to 2016. She and Kopelman share daughters Olive, seven, and Frankie, six.

But despite her views on marriage, Drew refused to rule out having a relationship in the future.

"It doesn't mean that maybe I wouldn't like to meet someone, especially when my kids go off to college," she added. "Or a year from now, I could be totally in love. I'm open to it; I'm not seeking it. My cup runneth over. I have so much love in my life."