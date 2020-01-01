Baz Luhrmann excited to resume filming on Elvis Presley biopic

Baz Luhrmann is excited to resume filming his Elvis Presley biopic in Australia.

Production on the movie was shut down back in March after leading man Tom Hanks, who plays the music legend's manager Colonel Tom Parker in the flick, tested positive for Covid-19, along with his wife Rita Wilson, while on set in Queensland, Australia.

Luhrmann announced in a statement on Thursday that production is now back on track, and will start on 23 September, with Hanks set to reunite with the rest of the cast, including Austin Butler, who will be playing Elvis, once he's finished his two-week quarantine after flying in from the U.S.

"We're back to, as Elvis liked to say, 'taking care of business!'" Luhrmann began, noting that it was a "real privilege" to be able to resume production amid an ongoing global pandemic.

"I cannot emphasize enough how lucky we feel in the current climate that the state of Queensland, and Queenslanders in general, have been so supportive of this film," Luhrmann added, thanking the local government for their support in providing a safe working environment on the set.

"We can be an example how creativity and productivity can proceed safely and responsibly in a way that protects our team and the community at large," the Strictly Ballroom filmmaker continued, according to Deadline. "We are all excited to start working with Tom Hanks when he is out of quarantine in two weeks."

Luhrmann's musical biopic is scheduled to be released in November 2021.