Josh Hutcherson would happily reprise Peeta role for The Hunger Games prequel

Josh Hutcherson is "100 per cent" down to return as Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games prequel movie.

The actor starred alongside Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, and Woody Harrelson in the four-movie franchise, based on Suzanne Collins' young adult novel series, between 2012 and 2015.

The author released a prequel novel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, earlier this year and it was announced in April that it was being made into a feature film, with Francis Lawrence, who directed the final three movies, signing up to helm the spin-off.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Josh revealed he'd be up for returning as Peeta if the character is involved in the film.

"I don't know anything about it story-wise, but if it has to do with how we got to the world of the Hunger Games, then I think that's going to be super-interesting," he said. "I would like Peeta to be in it because I would like to be with these people again and work more in that world… 100%, that would be great... I love that whole cast and crew. If they can get some of the same people involved, (I would do it) no question."

However, it is unlikely Peeta would be involved in the main storyline of the movie, as it is set 64 years before the events of The Hunger Games. The movie will focus on 18-year-old Corionlaus Snow, who goes on to become the original franchise's evil President Snow, who was played by Donald Sutherland.

Elsewhere in the interview, Josh revealed that the main cast are still close and have kept in touch since the movies ended.

"I saw Jen during quarantine - got to have dinner together," he shared. "(It) was good to catch up with her because she's been off living her life in other places all over the world.

"And, I saw Liam towards the end of last year, but this year he's been off in Australia. We catch up every time we can. I got to see Woody not too long ago, so it's good. No matter how much time passes, once we see each other again, it's instantly right back to where it was."