Dame Diana Rigg dies aged 82

Actress Diana Rigg has died, aged 82.

The Emmy and Tony Award-winning British actress, who shot to fame in the 1960s with her performance as seductive spy Emma Peel in The Avengers TV series, passed away "peacefully early this morning," her agent told BBC News on Thursday.

"She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time," they added.

Her daughter, actress Rachael Stirling, revealed that Rigg had been diagnosed with cancer in March.

"My Beloved Ma died peacefully in her sleep early this morning, at home, surrounded by family," she said. "She died of cancer diagnosed in March, and spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession. I will miss her beyond words."

Rigg enjoyed a varied career with numerous starring roles, including playing ill-fated Bond girl Contessa Teresa 'Tracy' di Vicenzo opposite 007 actor George Lazenby in On Her Majesty's Secret Service in 1969.

She went on to gain a new following decades later as the cunning Lady Olenna Tyrell on Game of Thrones. She was nominated for four Emmys for her work on the show.

Rigg won her Tony in 1994 for playing the title role in Medea, a performance which also earned her an Olivier Award nomination following a run in London's West End. She was nominated three other times for Abelard and Heloise in 1971, The Misanthrope in 1975, and for her turn as Mrs. Higgins in a 2018 Broadway revival of My Fair Lady.

In 1997, she received her lone Emmy for portraying the antagonistic head housekeeper Mrs. Danvers in a PBS adaptation of Daphne du Maurier's Rebecca.

Rigg was made a CBE by Queen Elizabeth II in 1988 and a dame in 1994 for her services to drama.