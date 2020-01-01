Ralf Little hasn't had sex in four months as COVID-19 travel restrictions keep him from fiancee

Ralf Little hasn't seen his fiancee, American playwright Lindsey Ferrentino, in four months due to ongoing travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Death In Paradise star hasn't seen Lindsey since she headed home to Florida four months ago.

"Americans can't travel anywhere so she can't come here. I haven't seen her since lockdown started - so like four months," he told the Daily Star.

"The long and short of it is she's like, 'I just don't know if I'm going to be able to come - it doesn't look like Americans are going to be allowed to travel," he fretted.

"I've not seen her for months and I might not be able to see her for a whole year. It's like being 14 again - my left hand looks like..." Little joked, explaining he's missing intimacy with his partner.

He quipped: "Remember when you were 14 and you were like, 'Maybe, one day, I'll be able to touch a girl, but until then it's me and you lefty!'"

The Royle Family actor met Lindsey when he starred in one of her plays, and the pair became engaged in September 2018.

Recalling his proposal, Little reminisced: "It was very romantic. We were in a country house, it was a big surprise. To her, I mean, I planned it in advance."

Little added the ring he found for his beloved was "a total result", explaining: "She said to me if she ever got engaged there’s only one ring for her – her grandma’s, it’s absolutely beautiful. And free. I was like, 'Brilliant!'"