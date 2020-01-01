Brandi Glanville: 'Heather Locklear supports me' over fight with Denise Richards

Brandi Glanville has sparked a new feud between Denise Richards and Heather Locklear after revealing Locklear has taken her side in an ongoing dispute.

Back in January, Glanville claimed she and Richards enjoyed a tryst in Santa Barbara, California the previous April - a story Richards has vehemently denied.

The saga continued throughout the most recent season of the pair's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills show, as Glanville insisted she has proof the pair spent the night together and Richards maintaining she is in a closed marriage and that the story is fictitious.

On Wednesday, hours after Denise announced she would be exiting the reality show after two seasons, Glanville appeared on U.S. late-night show Watch What Happens Live and revealed she has been receiving support from an unlikely source - Locklear.

Although previously pals, Locklear and Richards have long been feuding. The former Melrose Place star severed their friendship when Richards started seeing her ex-husband, Richie Sambora, whom Locklear split from in 2007.

Brandi told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen: "Heather just reached out to me and said 'Thank you' with a bunch of hearts and prayers (emojis)."

She added: "It just made me feel like I was bringing this side of Denise out for everyone to see and I wrote back, 'The truth always comes out', and she wrote a bunch more hearts."

Brandi even invited Locklear to appear on the chat show, but Locklear deferred.

"I said, 'Hey you should be on Watch What Happens Live with me'," recounted Brandi: "and (Locklear) said, 'I’ve already had a cease and desist from Denise, so I’m not going to do it'."