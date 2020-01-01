Jane Fonda: 'Climate change activism saved me from depression'

Jane Fonda has confessed she was "slipping into despair" before she acted on her passion for climate change activism.

The star has been a longtime climate change activist and, for the last six months, she's been hosting Fire Drill Fridays, a project which urges people to advocate for environmental change.

Speaking to USA Today, the Grace and Frankie star admitted she: "spent a year depressed about climate change and feeling I wasn’t doing enough," before she decided to step out and make a change.

“Once I went to D.C. and began that action, my despondency disappeared," Fonda shared.

The actress also hopes that her forthcoming book, titled: What Can I Do? My Path From Climate Despair To Action will encourage others to follow in her footsteps.

Speaking on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Fonda recounted that she'd been inspired to get involved with environmental causes when she heard that not enough older people have been tackling the climate crisis.

She explained she vowed: "to answer the call, an ageing movie star'," and added she wanted to: "Bop in there, and I'm going to try to make a difference and try to alert people to what's happening."