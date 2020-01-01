Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott experienced love at first sight

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott both experienced love at first sight, according to the Property Brothers star.

In an interview with E! News, the 42-year-old confided that his relationship with Zooey has gone from strength to strength since they first crossed paths.

"We talked almost every day after we met," he shared, divulging: "When we started dating, it was just...all of the things lined up."

Jonathan dotingly added that Zooey was everything he had "been looking for in a person for years and years and years," noting that the feeling was mutual for the New Girl star.

Although the lovestruck couple met just over a year ago, Jonathan said the COVID-19 lockdown further cemented their bond.

Admitting he: "struck gold" quarantining with Zooey because "she is this incredible chef," Jonathan shared that: "she makes the most fantastic meals every day."

The two have kept themselves occupied under lockdown by playing board games and: "we even did a virtual escape room the other night, which was a lot of fun," he recounted.

Back in May, the actress threw her man a birthday bash as the pair was isolating - surprising him and twin brother Drew with a virtual Game of Thrones murder mystery party held over Zoom.