Kris Jenner struggling to process end of Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Kris Jenner insists it still "hasn't hit her" that her family's reality TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, is coming to an end after 20 seasons.

The mum-of-six spoke with executive producer Ryan Seacrest during an appearance on his On Air With Ryan Seacrest radio show on iHeart Radio on Thursday, and she confessed she's been "very very emotional this morning" about the news.

"You're going to make me cry all over again," she said, explaining: "I woke up and was in the gym at five (am) with (daughters) Khloe and Kim, and we just kind of sat there and looked at each other and said, 'Whoa, what a ride'."

She continued: "I think the number 20 used to sound good until 2020, but the number 20 just seemed like the right time I think for us to take a minute and breathe and everybody slow down a bit ... figure out what our next steps are.

"We've had such an amazing run and we're so grateful for every single moment and everyone we work with," she said of the decision to end the show.

Kim first broke the news on Instagram on Tuesday, saying that the family is "beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years - through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children."

The note was signed by Kris, Kardashian siblings Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick.