Game of Thrones castmates lead tributes to Dame Diana Rigg

Game of Thrones castmates Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Pedro Pascal, and John Bradley are leading tributes to Dame Diana Rigg following the news of her death.

The actress, who played Lady Olenna Tyrell on the hit fantasy series, passed away on Thursday morning, aged 82, and her former co-stars have taken to social media to honour her.

"She always raised the bar with her incredible talent, intelligence and wit," Coster-Waldau, who played Jaime Lannister, writes. "An absolute joy and honor to work with. May her soul Rest In Peace."

Pascal posted a photo of Rigg from her days as the star of another cult TV show, The Avengers, and adds: "The true queen of Westeros," while Bradley tweets: "Diana Rigg was just wonderful. But you all knew that already. Everybody did. Very sad news."

Tributes have also flooded in from former castmates and famous fans like Mark Gatiss, Samuel West, and Dana Delaney, while filmmaker Edgar Wright, who directed Rigg in what will be her final film, Last Night in Soho, adds: "What to say about Diana Rigg? I could talk about her incredible career, but for now I’ll just say as a lifelong fan, it was beyond a thrill to work with her on her final film. She exceeded all my highest expectations, so blazingly talented, fiery & funny. Miss you already Dame D."

Tributes to Rigg have also been posted on the official Twitter page for Game of Thrones, while James Bond movie franchise producers have released a statement honouring the late Bond girl.

It reads: "We are very sad to hear of the passing of Dame Diana Rigg, the legendary stage and screen actress who was much beloved by Bond fans for her memorable performance as Tracy di Vicenzo in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, the only woman to have married James Bond."