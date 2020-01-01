NEWS Kate Winslet regrets working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski Newsdesk Share with :





Kate Winslet regrets working with controversial filmmakers Woody Allen and Roman Polanski.



The Oscar-winning actress reflected on her work with the directors in a new interview with Vanity Fair, years after teaming up with Polanski for Carnage in 2011 and with Allen for Wonder Wheel in 2017.



"It's like, what the f**k was I doing working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski?" she told the publication. "It's unbelievable to me now how those men were held in such high regard, so widely in the film industry and for as long as they were. It's f**king disgraceful.



"I have to take responsibility for the fact that I worked with them both. I can't turn back the clock. I'm grappling with those regrets but what do we have if we aren't able to just be f**king truthful about all of it?"



Many actors who have worked with Allen have expressed regret about doing so in recent years, after his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow repeated her allegation that he sexually abused her as a child, a claim Allen has always denied. Polanski has been in exile in Europe since he fled America in the 1970s before he could be sentenced for unlawful sex with a minor.



Winslet previously defended her decision to work with both directors in an interview with The New York Times in 2017.



"Of course one thinks about it, but at the same time, I didn't know Woody and I don't know anything about that family. As the actor in the film, you just have to step away and say, 'I don't know anything, really, and whether any of it is true or false'. Having thought it all through, you put it to one side and just work with the person," she insisted.



"Woody Allen is an incredible director. So is Roman Polanski. I had an extraordinary working experience with both of those men, and that's the truth."