Alec and Hilaria Baldwin choose inspirational name for new son

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have named their new son Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin, with his moniker meaning "wealthy guardian of peace and light".



The Departed star and Hilaria welcomed their new addition into the world on Tuesday, with the yoga teacher taking to her Instagram page to properly introduce her baby boy on Thursday.



Sharing a close-up shot of Eduardo, wrapped in a cream knitted blanket, Hilaria wrote in the caption: "We would love to introduce you to Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin. Born Sept 8, 2020 at 7:46pm, he weighed 7lbs 8oz.



"His name means ‘wealthy guardian of peace and light’. We love you baby Edu."



Alec shared the same picture on his Instagram account and he received congratulations from his celebrity followers.

"Happy birthday Eduardo," Julianne Moore wrote, while Will & Grace star Sean Hayes posted, "Congrats honey!!! So exciting."



The newborn joins the couple's three other sons - Romeo, two, Leonardo, three, and five-year-old Rafael - as well as seven-year-old daughter Carmen.



Alec is also dad to model Ireland Baldwin, his 24-year-old daughter from his marriage to actress Kim Basinger.