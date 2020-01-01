NEWS Michelle Rodriguez confirms Fast & Furious team go into space in ninth movie Newsdesk Share with :





Michelle Rodriguez has seemingly confirmed that a scene in the upcoming Fast & Furious 9 will be set in outer space.



Earlier this year, Ludacris claimed that the latest instalment in the action thriller franchise would be leaving Earth's atmosphere, and during an interview on The Jess Cagle Show on SiriusXM, the 42-year-old seemingly confirmed her co-star's comments.



"Oh, no way. How did you guys find that out?" Rodriguez laughed. "See what happens? People start talking behind the scenes, man. When a movie doesn't come out and forget about it, things get out. Nobody was supposed to know that..."



She revealed that her character Letty Ortiz wasn't "lucky enough" to go into space, but refused to divulge any more details.



Elsewhere in the interview, Rodriguez said that she had pushed for a female writer to be brought in to give the female characters "a lot of love" on the upcoming blockbuster, and she was "super grateful" director Justin Lin agreed to her demands.



"We did get a female writer and showed a lot of love, I think, on this one. Thanks to Justin Lin, we were able to find a little bit more attention and love for the girls in the movie, and so I'm really hopeful that that shows through in the final product," she explained.



She confessed that her character has been too "alpha and angry and ready to kick some a*s," and a female perspective was needed to make the female characters less "one-dimensional".



"The thing is, is that all the guys are focused on the guys, period," she shared. "It's just an egoist natural thing. For people, people just care about themselves usually, or people who look like them or act like them or have the same genitalia, I don't know. It's just how it works. And so I just know that if I bring up a female writer and she might care a little more about the female story."



Fast & Furious 9 was originally scheduled to be released in May but was postponed until April 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.