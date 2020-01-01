NEWS Gabrielle Union: 'Bring It On sequel is absolutely going to happen' Newsdesk Share with :





Gabrielle Union has insisted a sequel to her hit cheerleading movie Bring It On will "absolutely" happen.



In August, Gabrielle, her co-star Kirsten Dunst, director Peyton Reed, and screenwriter Jessica Bendinger virtually reunited over Zoom to celebrate the classic cheerleading comedy's 20th anniversary and both actresses expressed their interest in a follow-up and came up with possible storylines that could be explored in the sequel.



During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden this week, Gabrielle was asked if she thinks a sequel will genuinely happen and she credited Netflix docuseries Cheer with renewing people's interest in the sport.



"Absolutely, it's absolutely going to happen. I think because we all got obsessed with Cheer on Netflix and it kind of brought back the whole love of cheerleading and we kinda want to see where these people would be 20 years later," she replied.



During the Zoom panel, Gabrielle, who played Clovers head cheerleader Isis, and Kirsten, who played her Toros rival Torrance, came up with the idea that their characters could now be running a cheer school and be head coaches like Monica Aldama in Cheer.



Five direct-to-video sequels were released off the back of the original Bring It On movie, with none of the follow-up instalments featuring the original cast, which also included Eliza Dushku and Jesse Bradford.



Gabrielle's comments come weeks after Jessica told CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast that she and the film's director have "really talked about" a follow-up film.



"We really would love to do it. Would the stars align, is everyone available, all that. But yeah, Peyton and I, intermittently over the years, yes. And it goes from the absurd to the sublime with all the variations about where are they now?" she said.