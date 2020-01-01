Will Smith reunites with Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Janet Hubert following decades-long feud

Will Smith reunited with his former The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Janet Hubert on Thursday, seemingly putting to bed their decades-long feud.

Hubert played Aunt Viv in the first three seasons before leaving in 1993, and she wrote about her broken relationship with Smith in her 2009 book Perfection Is Not a Sitcom Mom.

That year, she complained that she was "demonised" following her departure, and in 2017, she criticised the cast after being snubbed from a reunion.

However, it appears she's made amends, as the star joined Will, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro, and DJ Jazzy Jeff for the filming of the forthcoming HBO Max reunion special.

"Today is exactly 30 YEARS since The @FreshPrince of Bel-Air debuted! So we're doin' something for y'all… a for real Banks Family Reunion is comin' soon to @HBOmax!" Smith captioned the photos on his Instagram feed.

While an air date for the reunion special has yet to be confirmed, it is expected to air around Thanksgiving on HBO Max. Bosses at the streaming service have also been planning specials dedicated to the cast members of Friends and The West Wing.

Meanwhile, a dramatic new take on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has been confirmed, after it was picked up for a two-season run by streaming service Peacock.