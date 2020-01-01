Jane Fonda 'never' enjoyed dressing up for the red carpet

Jane Fonda doesn't care if she never sets foot on a red carpet again.

The Grace and Frankie star opened up to InStyle magazine about how she's been coping during the Covid-19 crisis and revealed that she has found the cancellation of premieres and A-list events to be a blessing in disguise.

When asked if she misses getting dressed up and heading out, she insisted "no", and explained: "I don't care if I ever do that again. I don't enjoy it; I never have."

"Last fall, I vowed that I would never buy another article of clothing, and I haven't," Fonda added.

She made the declaration last year as part of her climate change activism, with her making the vow to highlight the fashion industry's harmful impact on the environment, and the 82-year-old is looking forward to the pandemic passing so she can re-start her activism.

"Well, there's a lot to protest right now, so I can't wait to be able to protest in person... And also to get arrested!" she stated.

The star, who recently released her new tome What Can I Do? My Path From Climate Despair To Action, has been arrested five times in Washington D.C. while protesting on Fire Drill Fridays - a movement to get people involved in advocating for environmental change.