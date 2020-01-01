Tamar Braxton's ex wants to be removed from her reality TV show

Tamar Braxton's ex David Adefeso reportedly wants to be completely edited out of her new reality TV show Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!

According to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, Adefeso is desperately trying to get himself removed from her new TV show, with an insider saying he "does not want the show to air because he does not want to look bad, and have it affect his business".

"There is a scene in the show where David tries to get in between Tamar and... a spiritual adviser," they explain. "David believes that she practices voodoo, and does not believe in her method of spirituality. There's a scene where production wraps, but the audio was still on. You can hear Tamar yell, 'David, stop'.?"

Another apparent incident occurred last month when Adefeso posted a video with Braxton's son Logan, seven, on a trip to the beach, without Braxton's knowledge.

The source went on to insist Adefeso - who is the founder of Sootchy Inc., the developer of a tuition-savings app - "does not want his business to be harmed".

It's the latest drama in Tamar's personal life, as she continues to recover following a suicide attempt in July. Adefeso found the Love and War star unresponsive in their Los Angeles hotel suite after she reportedly ingested a cocktail of prescription drugs and alcohol.

The Braxton Family Values star subsequently blamed the "toxic" reality TV industry for her mental health struggles, and publicly praised her man as her "angel" for supporting her through the rough period.

Adefeso also filed for a restraining order in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday, although it's not clear what exactly prompted him to seek legal protection.