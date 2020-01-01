Amanda Kloots 'channels' late husband Nick Cordero in Rock of Ages costume

Nick Cordero's widow Amanda Kloots has channelled her late husband by donning the Broadway star's Rock of Ages costume.

The actor tragically died in July after a brutal months-long battle with coronavirus and to honour her partner's memory, Amanda put on the fantastic clothes he wore when he starred as character Dennis in 2012 in the hit musical during a visit to his old dressing room.

"Channeling my man," she wrote on her Instagram Stories page on Thursday while dressed in his former stage getup.

"I got to wear Nicks last costume today, see his dressing room spot and do something special at The Bourbon Room where Rock of Ages Hollywood performed (sic)," Amanda wrote in a longer post on Thursday, captioning an image of her wearing an outlandish gold jacket with frills from the changing area at the Hollywood venue.

"It felt like I went back in time because everything was left in the dressing room like they were coming back tomorrow to do the next show," she confided in her followers.

The 38-year-old fitness instructor went on to explain the costume has taken on a new significance since Nick passed away.

"This jacket was his last costume he wore and it had huge angel wings attached to it for stage," she shared, before signing off with a heart emoji: "My angel."

Amanda's costume tribute comes just one week after she released song Not Far Away, a duet between herself and her late husband, to commemorate what would have been the couple's third wedding anniversary on 3 September.