Amanda Seyfried credits Meryl Streep with making her a better actress





The 34-year-old actress was nervous when she was cast alongside the screen legend in 'Mamma Mia' but she cites her co-star as her biggest inspiration and she learned a lot from sharing the screen with her.



She told new! magazine: "The person who inspired me the most was Meryl Streep. Working with her was an incredible experience.



"When I found out I was nervous, but she is human and working with her really brought my acting ability to another level."



The blonde beauty - who has three-year-old daughter Nina with husband Thomas Sadoski - will always be grateful for getting her big break in 'Mean Girls' because she had no other real plans as to what she wanted to do with her life.



She said: "The moment that altered the course of my life was getting the part of Karen in 'Mean Girls'. I've had so many amazing roles since then, but that's where it all started.



"I never had a plan B but I was enrolled at college in New York. I never attended because I got the part in 'Mean Girls'. I guess I just would have had to see where college took me."



Amanda is a fan of social media but thinks it is important to take a break from such apps now and again, especially if it stops "feeling good".



She said: "Social media is good for the most part, but when it stops feeling good, then take a break."