Felicity Jones welcomes first child

Felicity Jones has given birth to her first child.

The Theory of Everything star revealed she was expecting back in December, when she debuted her growing baby bump at the New York premiere of her movie The Aeronauts, showcasing her figure in a black velvet dress.

And on Friday, the Oscar-nominated actress was spotted pushing a navy blue stroller in London, indicating her little one had arrived, in pictures obtained by the Mail Online.

Representatives for Felicity have yet to comment on the news.

The child is her first with her director husband Charles Guard, whom she wed in 2018.

After surprising fans with her baby bump on the red carpet in December, a rep for the British star later confirmed the pregnancy news to The Hollywood Reporter, but the notoriously private couple did not make any further public comment about the exciting news.

Felicity spoke about their relationship in a rare chat with Porter Magazine in November last year, admitting marriage provides her with the kind of stability missing from her working life.

"It's a joy," she told the publication. "It's wonderful to have such stability in a very changeable profession."

And speaking about how she spend her perfect day with her husband, the actress smiled: "Oh, we were just saying this morning, if we didn't have anything to do today - a long walk across Hampstead Heath... a proper walk, in wellington boots... a pub lunch and a movie. I so want to see Ad Astra!"