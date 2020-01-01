NEWS Stellan Skarsgard spent seven hours a day in make-up chair for Dune role Newsdesk Share with :





Stellan Skarsgard spent seven hours in the make-up chair every day on the set of Dune.



The Mamma Mia! star had to wear a vast array of prostethics to play Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, the primary antagonist, in Denis Villeneuve's upcoming sci-fi epic. Accordingly, he put in some serious time with the make-up department.



"(He's) mainly extremely big," Skarsgard told Yahoo Movies UK. "I have so much prosthetics on. I spent seven hours a day in make-up for Dune."



He went on to reveal that he only worked on the movie for two and a half weeks and didn't get much opportunity to work with his A-list co-stars, such as Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and Oscar Isaac, as he mostly filmed his scenes alone.



However, despite the lengthy make-up process, Skarsgard enjoyed working with the Arrival filmmaker on his two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel.



"Working with Denis Villeneuve was fantastic. Being on his set is a great experience because everybody is nice, nobody is shouting and nobody is scared," he praised. "It's really wonderful, and then he's such a great filmmaker, such a visual filmmaker.



"The sets were incredible and the way he shot was beautiful. And also the way he not only thinks but feels when he's watching. He's working with all of his senses when he shoots."



In a profile piece for Vanity Fair magazine back in April, the character was described as having full-body prosthetics to make him look like a rhino in human form. At the time, Villeneuve explained that he cast Skarsgard as Harkonnen to "give him a bit more dimension".



"As much as I deeply love the book, I felt that the baron was flirting very often with caricature," he told the publication. "That's why I brought in Stellan. Stellan has something in the eyes. You feel that there's someone thinking, thinking, thinking-that has tension and is calculating inside, deep in the eyes. I can testify, it can be quite frightening."



Dune is scheduled to hit cinemas in December.