NEWS Seth Rogen claims 'Fast & Furious' franchise had considered going into space Newsdesk Share with :





The 38-year-old actor has revealed via Twitter that he, Evan Goldberg, and an unnamed 'Fast & Furious' producer previously discussed the idea of the film series heading off into space.



Seth wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "About ten years ago, me and @evandgoldberg were with one of the producers of The Fast and Furious franchise. Evan said as a joke, "they should go to space!" The producer looked at us, dead serious, and said... "not yet." (sic)"



Seth wrote the tweet in response to the recent suggestion from Michelle Rodriguez - who plays Letty Ortiz in the money-spinning film franchise - that 'F9' will send some of its stars into space.



Responding to speculation, Michelle said: "How did you guys find that out? See what happens? People start talking behind the scenes, man.



"When a movie doesn't come out and forget about it, things get out. Nobody was supposed to know that!"



However, Michelle then appeared to backtrack on her comments.



She told 'The Jess Cagle Show': "Oh, well, no, I'm not, I'm not ... I'm not lucky enough to hit space.



"But we did get a female writer and showed a lot of love, I think, on this one. Thanks to, you know, thanks to Justin Lin. We were able to ... to find a little bit more attention and love for the girls in the movie. And so I'm really hopeful that that shows through in the final product."