Coronavirus lockdown drove Chrissy Teigen into therapy

Chrissy Teigen has scaled back her social media use on the advice of her therapist.

The model-turned-TV personality and cookbook author revealed she enrolled herself in counselling for the first time during the coronavirus lockdown.

"I'm barely online anymore, and that was at the request of my therapist," she told Marie Claire magazine.

"I didn't start therapy until quarantine. I used to avoid it and make fun of the idea of it, and then I found the right person and it changed my world," she confessed.

Teigen, who is married to singer John Legend, is known for her outspoken nature and clever retorts on Twitter and Instagram, through which she boasts more than 43 million followers combined, but the star admitted the mass of criticism she often faces online can affect her.

"People think I'm tough, but I'm such an empath, and I take on other people's pain and sadness as my own," she shared.

Explaining: "When I let people down, I'm hyperaware of it," Teigen added: "Sometimes I feel like people aren't going to be as hard on me as I am on myself. So it's good for me to take a break."

However, Teigen said she has mixed feelings about taking a step back from the Internet during such a pivotal time in the U.S., as Black Lives Matter protesters continue to demand an end to racial injustice ahead of the 2020 presidential election in November.

"Part of me right now knows this is not the right time to go silent," she mused, reflecting: "It does feel very selfish and weird to say that my mental health is important when there are people being murdered by police and murdered in their own homes."