Janelle Monae feels 'deep responsibility' to push for representation in Hollywood

Janelle Monae feels a "deep responsibility" to push for more Black representation in Hollywood.



The 34-year-old actress/singer made her movie debut in the Oscar-winning drama Moonlight back in 2016 and went on to star alongside Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer in Hidden Figures later that same year.



While both films focused solely on the inspiring stories of Black men and women, Janelle is aware that more needs to be done to improve racial equality in the movie industry.



"I grew up to essential working parents... I've seen them wear their uniforms every single day. I've seen how my family has helped build this country and keep our communities clean. I know my ancestors helped build this country, right?" she told The Hollywood Reporter.



"And so for me I feel a deeper responsibility, especially through art, to make sure we are represented. Representation is super important. Our voices on screen, our presence on screen, it's all super important.”



She also has big plans for her acting career and wants to explore other genres in order to fully represent not only women on the big screen, but Black women too.



"I want that freedom like all of my favourite actors who get an opportunity to do fantasy, do sci-fi, do drama, do all these things, you know. I want to see more scripts where you’re writing for the human," she shared. "You’re not pushing me to be a stereotype of what you think Blackness is."