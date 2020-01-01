Alicia Vikander would love to reunite onscreen with husband Michael Fassbender

Alicia Vikander would love to work again with husband Michael Fassbender.

The Oscar-winning actress first met the Irish-German actor back in 2014 on the set of their romantic drama The Light Between Oceans, in which they played a childless couple who find a baby lost at sea and adopt her, but are thrown into turmoil when the child's mother returns.

Vikander and Fassbender began dating soon after filming finished, making their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes in 2016, and the notoriously private couple eventually wed in an intimate ceremony in Ibiza in 2017.

Despite being protective over her personal life, Vikander said she would happily reunite with her X-Men: First Class star husband for another movie, if the project was right for them both.

"I would love to work with him one day, but we’re very much individuals, which I love and I think is good in any relationship," the 31-year-old told Elle U.K. magazine. "We both take on parts because it’s a film that is right for us, so it would have to be the same if we were ever to work together again."

The Danish Girl star also revealed that Fassbender asks for her advice on tricky scenes, and he previously heaped praise on his wife, calling her award-winning performances "brave".