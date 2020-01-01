Nancy Meyers hints at Father of the Bride reunion

Director Nancy Meyers has teased a potential Father of the Bride reunion, almost 30 years after the first Steve Martin comedy classic.

The funnyman starred as an overprotective dad struggling to come to terms with his daughter's surprise engagement in the 1991 hit, a remake of the 1950 movie of the same name, which featured Diane Keaton as his onscreen wife and Kimberly Williams-Paisley making her big screen debut as the bride-to-be.

A sequel followed in 1995, but now Meyers has hinted she's working on regrouping the cast for a livestream special after sharing a promotional poster from the first movie on Instagram on Thursday.

Alongside the image, which pictured Williams-Paisley planting a kiss on Martin's cheek, the filmmaker wrote, "If he thought a wedding was a lot, how would he react to 2020? Coming soon to the phone in your hand!"

She has yet to share any further details about the secretive new project, but fans are convinced a virtual reunion is in the works, after Meyers recently brought the stars of her 1998 hit The Parent Trap together online.

Lindsay Lohan and Dennis Quaid were among the castmembers to regroup digitally in July, when the group reminisced about the family film favourite and honoured the memory of Lohan's movie mum Natasha Richardson, who died of blunt force trauma after a skiing accident in 2009, aged 45.