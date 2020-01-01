NEWS Kate Hudson set up wellness venture to support those struggling amid pandemic Newsdesk Share with :





Kate Hudson hopes that her new wellness venture, INBLOOM, will support those struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic.



The Almost Famous star launched her nutritional powder brand last month, and said she wants the subject of self-care to become an important conversation amid the worldwide health crisis.



“We're living in very challenging, hard times, and I think now more than ever, people are becoming aware of the importance of staying healthy, and making sure that we're doing what we can to stay centred and mentally clear during this time," she told People.



"I think that this gives me an opportunity to really talk about the things that I'm passionate about and connect with people in a way that, to me, is meaningful.”



There are five plant-based powders in Kate's new range – Beauty Aura, Brain Flow, Dream Sleep, Energy Shift and Essential Elements – that claim to improve skin health, and aid better sleep and general wellbeing.



And the 41-year-old mum-of-three has some top tips on how to best ingest the powders.



“I down (Essential Elements) with a little bit of water. I don’t savour that one. Whereas, I like Brain Flow in with almond milk – it's like a hot chocolate," she explained. "Beauty Aura, I put in my water all the time, and I call Energy Shift my new iced tea. I'll make it like a matcha latte, it's really good with oat milk.”