Alicia Vikander 'felt pretty amazing' when anxiety eased during lockdown

Alicia Vikander has vowed to slow down after lockdown helped ease her anxiety.



The 31-year-old discussed her mental wellbeing with Elle magazine, and revealed that she's always been on the go, and as a self-confessed "relentless perfectionist", she hates taking time off.



However, being made to stay at her home in Lisbon, Portugal, with husband Michael Fassbender, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, has enabled her to enjoy a slower pace of life.



"How lovely it was to have a day when I was just a bit bored. That felt pretty amazing," Alicia explained. "I think it’s OK to work a lot, then take off three or four weeks a year. I’ve struggled with a lot of both anxiety and stress over the years.



"My dad’s always said, 'You know, Alicia, it takes three weeks for your body to know that you’ve stopped and you’re about to relax.' His voice has been ringing in the back of my head several times (during lockdown).”



The Oscar-winning actress said she was going to adhere to the advice of her psychiatrist father, and give herself a well-deserved break from her busy schedule from now on.



"I’ll take up my dad’s three-week rule and try to take a chunk of time at some point to recharge and bring myself back to zero," she shared.