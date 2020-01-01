NEWS Kate Winslet looks to re-wear dresses on red carpets Newsdesk Share with :





Kate Winslet plans to re-wear her red carpet outfits because she thinks it's a waste to use it just once.



The Oscar-winning actress has used the Covid-19 lockdown to reflect on the Hollywood publicity machine and has come to appreciate doing press via Zoom for her new film Ammonite, as she has the freedom to put in as little effort as she wants rather than feel compelled to get fully dolled up for a red carpet event.



She has also come to realise how wasteful the publicity circuit is and is going to take action by re-wearing dresses.



"The dresses, the stress, the dress fittings...It's so stressful, and I know that sounds like, 'Oh, here goes Kate Winslet talking about how stressful it is to do dress fittings for award shows.' But it is stressful," she told Vanity Fair. "I don't like having to squeeze my hot-and-bothered mum-on-the-school-run body randomly into a red carpet dress that I'm never going to wear again.



"The money that's wasted on it. The hours and stress that people pour into these things. The incredible artists who make these dresses are wonderful, but to make something that's only going to be worn once... I've already decided I'm doing repeat dresses. Everything will have to be let out, but whatever."



The mum-of-three, who confessed that none of her pants currently fit as she's put on weight while at home, explained that "the hoopla" of red carpets was a waste of money which could be better spent elsewhere.



"I love not getting into those f**king dresses and those f**king shoes (for virtual press)," she continued. "All the money. It's always really pained me, the money that gets wasted on colossal, great big junkets: flying journalists, actors, glam squads all over the world. Why the hell is any of that important? If I cared what I looked like, I would have put make-up on right now."



Winslet follows in the footsteps of Cate Blanchett, who recently re-wore her old outfits during the Venice Film Festival.