Paul Walker's daughter honours late father on his 47th birthday

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow has paid tribute to her late dad on what would have been his 47th birthday.

The Fast and the Furious actor was tragically killed at the age of just 40 in 2013, when the Porsche Carrera GT he was a passenger in spun out of control, crashing into two trees and exploding in a fireball. The vehicle was driven by his friend Roger Rodas, who also died in the accident.

Taking to social media, Walker's 21-year-old daughter Meadow remembered her late dad with a sweet post on social media, alongside an adorable throwback photo of the pair.

“The moment I realized we are twins. happy birthday to the most beautiful soul,” she penned.

Over on the Paul Walker Foundation Instagram page, Meadow posted the same image and urged fans to show take part in a challenge of compassion.

"In honor of Paul's birthday, we are kicking off our annual Do Good Challenge," she wrote, referring to an annual tradition in which she celebrates Paul's birthday with moments of kindness.

Asking followers to share their 'do good stories', she continued: "Doing good goes both ways, this challenge we'd like you to keep in mind that whether you're doing good for others, being good to yourself is also important. We'd love to hear from our PW family!"